Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The Transformation Project Delivery Manager will work as part of the team delivering the Transformation Programs. They will take responsibility for workstreams/focus areas part of a project or programmed and ensure that delivery is underpinned by a professional approach to programmed and project management, ensuring that activity is being delivered on schedule, to agreed quality standards and within budget. The role will include managing a team of bp and contract staff that will be working in support of the delivery of Transformation Programmed.

Key Accountabilities

Manage and lead an integrated team of bp and contract staff to execute projects.

Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan.

Ensure the programmed approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied.

Ensure all project deliverables/Changes are agreed and managed to time, cost and quality.

Ensuring that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are managed effectively for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for transformation.

Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget; -

Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported.

Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met.

Coordinate with interfacing teams to ensure that an integrated cost and schedule is delivered for every workstream.

Ensure that projects are designed and constructed to achieve first-year transformation targets.

Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle.

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented.

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.

Key Challenges

Building transformation, modernization and digital capability across GBS.

Ensuring close connectivity with the businesses for the region

Ensuring alignment of strategy and the execution of projects or CI initiatives

Supporting our partners through the E2E change management cycle.

Management of competing projects and priorities both within and outside the Digital Solutions and Transformation organization.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in related field.

PMP trained or equivalent Project Management experience or certification

Agile Project Management (Scrum framework) experience ideally as Scrum Master/Product owner (Scrum Master certification is an advantage)

Essential Experience

Proven track record of delivery of programs or work

Experience with hybrid project management approach (Waterfall/Agile) ideally with IT&S and process transformation scope.

Experience of successfully managing and monitoring medium to large-scale projects through all stages of project life cycle

Experience of managing multiple projects at different stages, concurrently

Extensive knowledge & experience of a range of project management techniques and tools, including relevant software (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel; ADO etc.)

Experience of managing and working with complex cross functional projects, project teams and stakeholders

Experience of managing, mitigating and reviewing project risks & issues

Experience of managing change in a complex organization

Experience of leading/motivating project teams

High degree of personal impact

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization.

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts.

Desirable Criteria

Experience of BPO type transitions/programs

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience managing delivery of business cases by monitoring costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when necessary to achieve commercial outcomes.



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.