We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Transformation Project Delivery Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Manage and lead an integrated team of BP and contract staff to execute the portfolio of projects

Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan

Ensure the programme approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied

Ensure all project deliverables/Changes are agreed and managed to time, cost and quality

Ensure that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are managed effectively for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for transformation

Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget

Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported

Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met

Coordinate with interfacing teams to ensure that a coordinated cost and schedule is delivered for every workstream

Ensure that projects are crafted and constructed to achieve first-year transformation targets

Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner

What You will need to be successful:

Experience with hybrid project management approach (Waterfall/Agile) ideally with IT&S and process transformation scope

Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

Deep understanding of Project Management Office processes

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery oriented environments

Demonstrable experience with project management tools and applications (e.g. Teams, Power Point, Excel, ADO etc.).

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Strong commercial competence and understanding of customer impacts

Proven track record of delivery of projects

Experience leading transformation projects

Experience managing delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcome

Project management certification (Agile, Six Sigma, PMP, etc.)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.