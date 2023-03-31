Job summary

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub, to support bp's net zero aims. The Transformation & Integration Lead is part of the Transformation and Integration team supporting this strategy by helping to establish the required processes and infrastructure to support execution of major projects onsite, including a new renewable fuels plant and green hydrogen production facility.



This role is reporting to Transformation & Integration Manager, responsible for supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance to assist the modification of the site to an Integrated Energy Hub. The successful candidate will be collaborating with key stakeholders, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working efficiently.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



• Support the Transformation & Integration Manager by working closely with team members in developing and delivering a strategy to support the transformation of the Kwinana site aligned with bp objectives.

• Support the alignment with central implementation teams and execute the site's organisational transformation roadmap in close collaboration with the site's leadership team and other key stakeholders.

• Drive organisational transformation and improvements at the site by effective communication and engagement, ensuring work is completed in aligned with bp ways of working.

• Coordinate the Kwinana Investment Pipeline, including alignment to long term strategic goals, prioritisation, and recommend sequencing of investment options.

• Act as Project Sponsor for specific commercial contracts and ensure projects are implemented in an integrated and cohesive way to support bp's strategy.

• Lead and support improvement programs and ensure integration into the Business Improvement Plan.

• Manage third party contract relationships and work to secure optimal terms for the Energy Hub in new contracts or as part of renegotiation processes.



ABOUT YOU:



• Engineering degree required.

• Experience in refining, oil & gas or chemical operations desired.

• Strong focus on safety essential as it relates to operation and design of industrial facilities including process safety implications.

• Commercial experience with exposure to supply economics, contract management or portfolio management.

• Strong interpersonal skills with ability to communicate effectively across a range of disciplines, backgrounds and experience levels both verbally and written.

• Highly motivated, well organised and able to work independently.

• Strong analytical and problem solving skills.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



WHY JOIN US?



• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

