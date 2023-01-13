Transformation & Operational Excellence Analyst

Make a difference as bp transitions to a net zero future by joining our Transformation & Operational Excellence Team! We are looking for an innovative and driven individual who wants to help bp’s trading & shipping organization transform while we perform.
About Us
The Transformation & Operational Excellence team sits within the finance and risk function of bp’s refined products and low carbon trading organization. The group was created to drive continuous improvement and innovation across our commodity risk management and finance functions. We work with both local and global cross-functional teams to deliver projects and solutions for both our legacy and emerging trading businesses. Our group is also responsible for managing trading & shipping’s operational risk management activities. This includes the identification and tracking of operational risk events, root cause analysis, assessing gaps, and recommending, designing, and implementing enhancements.
About the role
The Transformation & Operational Excellence Lead will help drive our continuous improvement and innovation programs. This includes identifying improvement opportunities in our processes, infrastructure, tools, analytics, and ways of working; helping design solutions; and managing project delivery. Depending on the size and scale of the project, you will work with multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams. You are also expected to develop tools and accelerators to enhance the Transformation & Operational Excellence team’s capabilities to deliver on its mission. In addition, you will support the team’s broader operational risk management activities.
Accountabilities