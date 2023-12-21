Transformational Operations Coordinator - CA

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting retail operations through providing end-to-end support of operational excellence activities, including development, maintenance and deployment of procedures and tools, providing insight into performance data and supporting agreed initiatives crafted to ensure compliance to legislation and achieve efficient operations.



The Transformational Operations Coordinator is responsible for leading all aspects of a particular store’s processes during its assigned Conversion Plan (CP) and coaching the Region Manager (RM) and their store Team Members (TMs) along a conversion timeline - up to 16 weeks prior to the store conversion to 8 weeks post conversion for all changes in operations programs, processes, systems, and company initiatives. They will also be responsible for partnering with the RM & General Manager (GM) to transition ownership and accountability for delivering consistent execution, and for updating and maintaining all conversion process documentation and reporting. The Transformational Operations Coordinator will also support innovation, technology, and program pilots, projects, and implementations. The role holder will be a source of subject matter expertise and mentoring for all things retail operations. They will provide leadership, mentorship, and help to deliver the plan for the ROO.

Successful transition of ownership and accountability for delivering consistent execution of change, improvement, or company initiative to RM/GM with overall accountability for stores successful conversion and proficiency

Mentor store teams on specific standards and accurate process and procedure to establish the vital fields to sustain execution and performance

Complete assessments throughout the conversion timeline in order to ensure change management and training & development needs are identified and addressed during all conversion phases

Ensure development of action plans by Store Operations to prioritize and address areas that need improvement and issues that need to be addressed that were identified during assessments

Direct store readiness assessments, training, and initiative implementation activities

Ensure accurate tools and reporting are being developed and applied pre, during and post conversion to sustain results for all initiatives

Communicate initiative implementation plans, programs, and strategies. Liaison between Store Operations and SSC cross-functional teams during assigned stores/regions conversion

Schedule, facilitate, and lead all aspects of any in-store and/or out-of-store training needed for RM, GM, SM, and store team as part of the Conversion Process, including assessments

Support the store team up to 8 weeks post conversion to ensure proficiency, completing post conversion assessments to complete the project closure process

Ensure all vital and/or required documents, tools and programs needed to implement post conversion have been updated to reflect current expectations

Perform other duties as assigned

Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures

Demonstrates change management execution experience

Well organized and proven time management skills

Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups

Strong written and verbal skills

Ability to communicate effectively at all field levels – Ops leadership and with store TMs by using active listening principles

Strong collaborative problem solving skills

Selecting and using training/instructional methods and procedures appropriate for the situation

Completion of Leadership Development Readiness (LDR) or another development program preferred

Effective training and mentor skills around Strategic Initiatives

Ability to master a process or system quickly to become a subject matter authority

Validated practice of understanding in a similar role, or with exposure to a similar system, process or methodology, a plus

Understanding of structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition, and grammar.

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint

Proficient in overall Store Operations processes, procedures, and practices

New systems and technology quick adoption a requirement

Application of deductive reasoning general rules

High Potential GM or store support TM ready for their next role

Primary subject matter authority during any conversion working directly with store leadership and RM

Project liaison between field and SSC serving as the point of contact to funnel information between both

Point of contact on the ground for any 3rd party/vendor support vital for the project



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



