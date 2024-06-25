Transition Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Supports the planning process for programs and projects, leads project work and ensures accurate and timely reporting.

Lead and handle small standalone transition projects and engagements.

Works together with the Transition Essential Experience and Job Requirements Lead on a portfolio of projects and leads administrative tasks such as reporting, process capturing, preparing for FTE onboarding and monitoring the knowledge transfer.

Ensures the accuracy and completeness of data collection and reporting.

Track progress of all transition work and co-ordinate delivery dates.

Application of tools & processes – Follow the GBS project standards in methodology and toolkit; promote within the team the appropriate tools and processes for planning, risk management and scheduling.

Support transition related travel administration tasks and arrangements.

Track progress of transition work

Leads due diligence and process discovery activities and work for transition projects.

Supports in drafting ‘as is’ functional process flowcharts and works together with the receiving operational teams and the business to transform into a workable ‘to be’ scenario.

Supports the operational teams in delivering standard operating procedures and leads the documentation of signed off SOP’s and work aids on the knowledge management platform and liaises with the BPM team for ARIS updates.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum 6 to 8 years total experience with a minimum of 2 to 4 years of relevant Project/Program Management support experience

Significant experience with working in a shared services or business process outsourcing environment, ideally in Procurement, Finance, Customer Services or HR services

Strong functional discernment

Proven analytical and numerical skills, and experience of complex data handling and visualization techniques.

Advanced knowledge of MS products including O365 based Project Online, SharePoint, PowerBI or other analytics tools.

Experience in process workflow design and architecture and relevant tools.

Self-starter and ability to work optimally under minimal supervision.

Flexibility to assist multiple teams and leading multifaceted workload.

Ability to work independently and self-direct workload.

Capable of handling confidential matters

Confirmed multi-tasking ability and prioritization skills.

Excellent analytical, interpersonal and presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Broad operational experience with background in customer-facing roles; knowledge of other functions and the associated links to own function are preferable.

Experience leading process mapping and / or workshop facilitation activities; facilitation skills for working issues with groups and teams



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



