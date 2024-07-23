Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

The Transition Analyst supports GBS program and project planning processes, monitors, tracks any deviation from the transition plan and supports the Transition Lead and Transition Managers with leading transition work and reporting requirements.

The Process Analyst will work in close co-operation with the Transition Manager on a project and liaise with other Transition managers for project and/or program interdependencies. With a significant end to end process understanding, the Transition Analyst will lead due diligence with business and operational business partners and has strong functional discernment. The role also requires working closely with operational teams and ensure all is prepared for a safe onboarding of new scope at GBS. The Transition Analyst will lead preparation of project and/or program statuses for any level of governance and assure accurate updates. Provides administrative and project deliverables support, administers SharePoint site access, develops, and maintains Project Online structure as the need arises !

Key Accountabilities

Supports the planning process for programs and projects, leads project deliverables and ensures accurate and timely reporting.

Works together with the Transiton Lead on a portfolio of projects and leads administrative tasks such as reporting, process capturing, preparing for FTE onboarding and monitoring the knowledge transfer.

Ensures the accuracy and completeness of data collection and reporting.

Track progress of all transition deliverables and co-ordinate delivery dates.

Application of tools & processes – Align with the GBS project standards in methodology and toolkit; promote within the team the appropriate tools and processes for planning, risk management and scheduling.

Support transition related travel administration tasks and arrangements

Track progress of transition deliverables

Leads due diligence and process discovery activities and deliverables for transition projects

Supports in drafting ‘as is’ functional process flowcharts and works together with the receiving operational teams and the business to transform into a workable ‘to be’ scenario.

Supports the operational teams in delivering standard operating procedures and leads the documentation of signed off SOP’s and work aids on the knowledge management platform and liaises with the BPM team for ARIS updates.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

A minimum of 6 to 8 years total experience with a minimum of 1 to 2 years of relevant Project/Program Management support experience

Significant experience with working in a shared services or business process outsourcing environment, ideally in Procurement, Finance, Customer Services or HR services

Strong functional discernment

Proven analytical and numerical skills, and experience of complex data handling and visualization techniques

Advanced knowledge of MS products including O365 based Project Online, Sharepoint, PowerBI or other analytics tools

Experience in process workflow design and architecture and relevant tools

Flexibility to assist multiple teams and managing dynamic workload

Capable of handling confidential matters

Proven multi-tasking ability and prioritization skills

Excellent analytical, organizational and presentation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Broad operational experience with background in customer-facing roles; knowledge of other functions and the associated links to own function are preferable

Experience leading process mapping and / or workshop facilitation activities; facilitation skills for working issues with groups and teams.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.