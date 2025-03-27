Entity:Finance
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
The Transition Analyst supports GBS program and project planning processes, monitors, supervises any deviation from the transition plan and supports the Transition Lead and Transition Managers with leading transition work and reporting requirements.
The Transition Analyst will work in close co-operation with the Transition Manager on a project and liaise with other Transition managers for project and/or program interdependencies. With a significant end to end process understanding, the Transition Analyst will lead due diligence with business and operational business partners and has strong functional discernment.
The Transition Analyst will lead preparation of project and/or program statuses for any level of governance and assure accurate updates. Provides administrative and project deliverables support, coordinates SharePoint site access, develops, and maintains Project Online structure as the need arises!
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.