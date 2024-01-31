Transition Lead - C&P

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Transition Lead will be accountable for successful delivery of transition projects from the business unit across regions through the complete lifecycle of concept to business-as-usual service delivery.

The Transition Lead will ensure all transition projects in the region or assigned are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget.

The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity and will require to be delivered through a team of transition managers and business analysts and in certain cases through self-candidature as well.

All transition projects need to be delivered in compliance with the GBS transition management delivery standard.

Perform people management for Transition resources in the regions.

Key Accountabilities

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Develop comprehensive project plans and schedule timelines using appropriate tools.

Deliver a project portfolio as per pre-defined milestones, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements.

Effectively communicate and manage project expectations in a timely and clear fashion.

Review work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilization across work plans.

Own management of stakeholder expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all stakeholders and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences, ranging from simple automation, RPA, AI and process improvement to make processes automation ready

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Continually analyse lessons learned and create a recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

Comply with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes

Identify project PMO and change management support requirements and include work packages and resources in the project plans.

4. Key Challenges

Complex projects generally center/function specific

Highly diversified range of key stakeholders across GBS and businesses

Run multiple projects in parallel

Managing projects across different functions and geographies

Identifying relevant program and system deployment dependencies

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

A bachelor’s degree or master’s in business administration from a recognized Institute

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent.

Essential Experience

A minimum of 15 years total experience with a minimum of 7 to 10 years of relevant Transition Project/Program Mgmt. experience

Relevant experience in BPO transitions (preferably in Finance, Customer Service or Procurement)

Experience in managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope

Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Strong computer literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts

Desirable Criteria

Six Sigma trained or equivalent

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience managing delivery of business cases by monitoring costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when necessary to achieve commercial outcomes

Any Regional Differences:

Scope of service varies by region, center and across captive and BPO.

Cultural variances

Processes may not be standardized across regions.



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



