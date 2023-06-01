Transition Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade G 9 role Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Deliver a project portfolio as per pre-defined milestones, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements.

Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences, ranging from simple automation, RPA, AI and process improvement to make processes automation ready.

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.

Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilization across work plans.

Own management of stakeholder expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all stakeholders and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project.

Continually analyze lessons learned and create a recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

Comply with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes.

Identify project PMO and change management support requirements and include work packages and resources in the project plans.

15-20 years of work experience

10-15 years of hardcore transition experience

10-15 years of hardcore transition experience Domain – engineering services, maintenance, integrity management etc. preferred in the upstream area of an energy provider.

Industry – Energy, Hi-Tech

Industry – Energy, Hi-Tech Mechanical Engineering graduate preferred but not necessary.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



