Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Transition Lead – C&P

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day! We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big, sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

The Transition Lead will be accountable for successful delivery of transition projects from the business unit across regions through the complete lifecycle of concept to business-as-usual service delivery.

Key Accountabilities -

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with relevant partners.

Develop comprehensive project plans and schedule timelines using appropriate tools.

Deliver a project portfolio as per pre-defined landmarks, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements.

Effectively communicate and manage project expectations in a timely and clear fashion.

Review work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilization across work plans.

Own management of collaborator expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all partners and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences, ranging from simple automation, RPA, AI and process improvement to make processes automation ready.

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project.

Continually analyze lessons learned and create a recommendation report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

Comply with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes.

Identify project PMO and change management support requirements and include work packages and resources in the project plans.

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or MBA from a recognized Institute.

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent.

Essential Experience

A minimum of 15 years total experience with a minimum of 7 to 10 years of relevant Transition Project/Program Management experience.

Relevant experience in BPO transitions (preferably in Finance, Customer Service or Procurement)

Experience in managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope.

Proven track record managing multiple collaborators effectively.

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies.

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Strong computer literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization.

Strong commercial competence and understanding of customer impacts.

Desirable Criteria

Six Sigma trained or equivalent.

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience managing delivery of cases by monitoring costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when necessary to achieve commercial outcomes.

Any Regional Differences:

Scope of service varies by region, center and across captive and BPO.

Cultural variances

Processes may not be standardized across regions.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.