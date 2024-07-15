Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero !

The Transition Lead will be leading a team of Transition Managers and Transition Analysts. The Transition Lead and team are accountable for the delivery of business process transition projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations with a sense of urgency to drive outcomes that ultimately lead to the project being delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements and within the agreed budget.

This will be a key role working with the Head of Transitions and the GBS Functions to achieve seamless transition and integration of business-embedded roles into GBS as well as implementing location strategy changes through moving roles across GBS centers and insourcing business process scope from third party BPO partners into bp’s captive centers in the most effective way.

Key Accountabilities

Project Management

Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and partners in a timely and clear fashion.

Review for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilization across work plans.

Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations.

Establish programme governance including all partners and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations.

Assure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is timely, accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project/programme risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - supervise the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.



Continually analyze lessons learned and create a recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

Comply with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes.

Manage external / 3rd party vendors in conjunction with the work-streams – monitor overall performance of the vendor throughout the vendor’s relationship with that program, project or service.

Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.

Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project team members and contractors, and influence them to take positive action and accountability for their assigned work.

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the programmes.

People Management and Capability Development

Provide leadership and direction to Transition Managers and Transition Analysts with respect to delivery of projects, process re-engineering capability and supporting our value proposition to business partners.

Manage and supervise project resource allocation and demand. Provide current and forecast resource availability reports.

Train and educate the organization on transition methodologies and approach

Identify and implement initiatives to build the organization’s skills and capabilities in transition management.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent

Proficient written and spoken English.



Travel Requirement

