Transition Manager

Finance



Business Support Group



Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.



The post-holder will work as part of the team delivering the Transition programmed. They will take responsibility for workstreams/focus areas part of a project or programmed and ensure that delivery is underpinned by a professional approach to programmed and project management, ensuring that activity is being delivered on schedule, to agreed quality standards and within budget. The role will include working with a team of BP and contractual staff that will be working in support of the delivery of Transition Programmed.

Manage and lead an integrated team of BP and contract staff to execute the project/s.

Scope - 50 to 100 FTEs greenfield set up across 3 years for shared services as part of new business set up the Product & Operations (P&O) business at bp

Transition professional who will be required to manage individual engg. transitions

Manage senior business stakeholders including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organization.

Drive adherence to a defined transition methodology in an environment where this is a first-time experience for most stakeholders.

Ensuring that project plans, project logs (e.g., Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are managed effectively for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for 2024 transition.

Ensure project costs are well defined and that transition work is completed within budget.

Ensure robust governance and reporting across transition and not limited to weekly/monthly updates. Lead all required governance forums and prepare and deliver status reports – Daily, weekly, fortnightly etc.

Ensure that schedules/transition plan for all projects are established, tracked, and maintained and that targets are met.

Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle.

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented.

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.

Manage expectations and buy-in / ownership to drive the Project agenda as laid out.

Identify and communicate risks and co-create change solutions throughout the Project period.

Accountable for successful transition delivery and outcomes

Bachelor’s degree from a reputed University

Master’s degree (desirable)

15 years of overall work experience of which 10-12 years of core E2E transition experience (essential)

Proven delivery experience in project delivery, building and sustaining high performing teams (essential)

Experience in managing complex transitions 50 - 100 FTEs preferably engg. transitions (essential)



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.