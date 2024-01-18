Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Project Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Transition Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Deliver a project portfolio as per pre-defined milestones, leading timely completion of all results whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences, ranging from simple automation, RPA, AI and process improvement to make processes automation ready

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and collaborators

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and landmarks using appropriate tools

Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and partners in a timely and clear fashion

Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilisation across work plans

Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all collaborators and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool

Identify and resolve project risks/issues within the project team - coordinate the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Continually analyse lessons learned and build recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

Align with project management standards and register required project results for quality assurance purposes

Identify project PMO and change management support requirements and include work packages and resources in the project plans

What You will need to be successful:

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent

A minimum of 10 years total experience with a minimum of 5 to 6 years of relevant Project/Program Management record

Proven experience in BPO transitions (preferably in Finance, Customer Service or Procurement)

Experience in managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope

Proven track record managing multiple collaborators effectively

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Strong digital literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts

Six Sigma trained or equivalent is good to have

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience managing delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



