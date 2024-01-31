Transition Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The post-holder will work as part of the team delivering the Transformation programmed. They will take responsibility for workstreams/focus areas part of a project or programmed and ensure that delivery is underpinned by a professional approach to programmed and project management, ensuring that activity is being delivered on schedule, to agreed quality standards and within budget. The role will include managing a team of BP and contract staff that will be working in support of the delivery of Transformation Programmed.

Key Accountabilities

Manage and lead an integrated team of BP and contract staff to execute the portfolio of projects.

Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan.

Ensure the programmed approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied.

Determining and applying the most appropriate delivery methodology approach as the project requires

Ensuring that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are managed effectively for each business unit and for each platform/offering that is in scope for 2019 transformation.

Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget.

Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported.

Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met.

Ensure that projects are designed and constructed to achieve first-year transformation targets.

Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle!

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented.

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.

Education Essentials

Bachelor’s degree

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Delivery Experience

Experience in Project Management across full project lifecycle with 12-15+ years of experience (essential)

Proven delivery experience in project delivery, building and sustaining high performing teams (essential)

Proven Agile experience in delivery, building and sustaining high performing teams (essential)

Experience of automation or implementation of RPA automation projects (desirable)

Experience working in a dependent multi agile team environment (essential)

Demonstrated Facilitation, Communication and Organizational skills (essential)

One of Certified PMP/scrum master/scrum practitioner (essential)

Experience of successful delivery of two or more projects/programmed from inception to completion (essential)

History of improving delivery performance (essential)

Ability to conceptualize and systematically work through projects in accordance with a structured methodology.

Experience of working in an onsite / offshore setup with requirement directly or indirectly coming from various groups. Should be able to extend consultation, high level solution and the precise implementation methodology for each of those requirements.

Competencies and Behaviors

Ability to act as a project "driver", facilitating the achievement of required tasks.

Ability to analyze and think quickly and to resolve conflict.

Ability to adapt to a changing environment.

Self-motivated with an enthusiastic and proactive approach

Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills

Strong stakeholder management skills - ability and confidence to challenge and influence.

Be an imaginative / Creative problem solver.

Self-motivation and ability to stay focused in the middle of distraction.

Energetic and tactful facilitator to promote and engage a committed delivery team.

Strong Emotional Intelligence



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.