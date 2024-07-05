Transition Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Key Accountabilities

Handle end to end transition execution for a specific project / workstream within a programme

Work with change managers to ensure the required communication and training materials are built and change is delivered as per the plan

Ensure the programme approach/methodology that is defined is consistently applied

Ensure compliance with the prescribed transition methodology

Ensuring that project plans, project logs (E.g. Risks, assumptions, issues, dependencies logs) are handled efficiently for each business unit and for each transition in scope

Ensure project costs are well defined and that work is completed within budget; -

Ensure weekly/monthly updates are reported

Ensure that schedules for all projects are established and maintained and that targets are met

Ensure that appropriate project assurance steps are conducted throughout the project life cycle

Ensure transition plans for projects to operations are prepared, agreed to and appropriately implemented

Report project / schedule variances from plan in a timely manner.

Education Essentials

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

PMP/Prince certifications are an added advantage

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

15 years of overall work experience of which 10-12 years of core E2E transition experience

Validated delivery experience in project delivery, building and sustaining strong teams.

Transition experience working in 3rd party organizations

Experience in handling complex transitions 50 - 100 FTEs preferably in Customer service, finance, supply chain

Experience working in a dependent multi agile team environment

Experience of successful delivery E2E Transition projects

Experience of working in an onsite / offshore setup with requirement directly or indirectly coming from various groups. Should be able to extend consultation, high level solution and the detailed implementation methodology for each of those requirements.

One of Certified PMP/PRINCE2



Travel Requirement

