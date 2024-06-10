Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Business Support Group



GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group.

We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

Role Synopsis

The Transition Manager will lead the delivery of projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. The Transition Manager ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity. Projects are to be delivered in compliance with the GBS project management delivery standards.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver a Transition Project Portfolio as per pre-defined achievements, leading timely completion of all results whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

Identify and assess and funnel transformation opportunities,

Define project scope, goals and results that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and customers

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and landmarks using appropriate tools

Effectively communicate and lead project expectations to team members and customers in a timely and clear fashion

Manage senior business customers including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organization

Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all customers and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - supervise the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Continually analyze lessons learned and create a recommendation report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

Essential Education

A Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s in Business Administration from a recognized Institute

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent.

Essential Experience

A minimum of 8 years total experience with a minimum of 5 to 6 years of relevant Transition/Program Management experience.

Solid understanding of, Customer & Products, Finance, , Procurement processes or engineering Services (Non-IT)

Experience in managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope

Proven track record managing multiple customers effectively

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, goal-oriented environments

Strong digital literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Strong commercial competence and understanding of customer impact

Proficiencies and Behaviours

Ability to act as a project "driver", facilitating the achievement of required tasks

Ability to analyze and think quickly and to resolve conflict

Ability to adapt to a changing environment

Self-motivated with a hard-working and proactive approach

Strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills

Strong stakeholder management skills - ability and confidence to challenge and influence

Be an imaginative / Creative problem solver

Self-motivation and ability to stay focused in the middle of distraction

Energetic and tactful facilitator to promote and engage a committed delivery team

Desirable criteria

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience leading delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



