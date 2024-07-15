Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the biggest challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

The Transition Manager will handle the delivery of projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. The Transition Manager ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity. Projects are to be delivered in compliance with the GBS project management delivery standards!

Deliver a Transition Project Portfolio as per pre-defined landmarks leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst handling resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

Identify and assess and funnel transformation opportunities,

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and partners

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and achievements using appropriate tools

Optimally communicate and handle project expectations to team members and partners in a timely and clear fashion

Handle senior business partners including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organization

Own management of partner expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all partners and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Continually analyze lessons learned and build a recommendation report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience or master’s in business administration from a recognized Institute

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent

A minimum of 8 to 10 years total experience with a minimum of 5 to 6 years of relevant Transition/Program Management experience.

Good understanding of Finance processes, preferably in the Oil & Gas industry

Proficient in project/transition management lifecycle (initiate, plan, implement, monitor, close) preferably in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), management reporting area or RTR space

Experience in leading multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete sophisticated project scope

Proven track record of leading multiple partners optimally

Experience handling virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Strong computer literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Strong commercial foresight and understanding of customer impacts



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.