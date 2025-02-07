Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Digital Solutions & Transformation team and advance your career as a Transition Manager.



The Transition Manager will lead the delivery of projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. Ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity. Projects are to be delivered in compliance with the FBT project management delivery standards.



In this role You will: Deliver a Transition Project Portfolio as per pre-defined methodologies, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst handling resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

Identify, assess and funnel transformation opportunities

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans. Schedule project timelines and achievements using appropriate tools

Effectively communicate and handle project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

Handle senior business stakeholders including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organization

Own management of stakeholder expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all stakeholders and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - coordinate the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Continually analyze lessons learned and build a recommendation report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

What You will need to be successful: A minimum of 8 years total experience with a minimum of 5 to 6 years of relevant Transition/Program Management experience

Solid understanding of Customer & Products, Finance, Procurement processes or engineering Services (Non-IT)

Experience in managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope

Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Strong digital literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Strong commercial foresight and understanding of customer impacts Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Digital fluency, Managing strategic partnerships, PMI Best Practices, Project Management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.