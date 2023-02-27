Transition Programme manager

Job summary

Job Purpose

The Project Delivery Manager (PDM) will manage the delivery of projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. The PDM ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity. Projects are to be delivered in compliance with the GBS project management delivery standards.



Key Accountabilities

• Deliver a project portfolio as per pre-defined milestones, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

• Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences, ranging from simple automation, RPA, AI and process improvement to make processes automation ready

• Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders

• Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools

• Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

• Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilisation across work plans

• Own management of stakeholder expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

• Establish project governance including all stakeholders and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

• Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

• Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

• Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

• Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

• Continually analyse lessons learned and create a recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

• Comply with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes.

• Identify project PMO and change management support requirements and include work packages and resources in the project plans.

Key Challenges

• Complex projects generally centre/function specific

• Highly diversified range of key stakeholders across GBS and businesses

• Run multiple projects in parallel

• Managing projects across different functions and geographies

• Identifying relevant program and system deployment dependencies



Essential Education

• A Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s in Business Administration from a recognized Institute

• Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent

• A minimum of 10 years total experience with a minimum of 5 to 6 years of relevant Project/Program Mgmt. experience

• Relevant experience in BPO transitions (preferably in Finance, Customer Service or Procurement)

• Experience in managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope

• Proven track record managing multiple stakeholders effectively

• Experience managing virtual teams across multiple geographies

• Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

• Strong computer literacy and advanced user of MS Office applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel etc.).

• Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

• Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation

• Strong commercial acumen and understanding of customer impacts



Desirable Criteria

• Six Sigma trained or equivalent

• Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

• Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

• Experience managing delivery of business cases by monitoring costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when necessary to achieve commercial outcomes







Job Purpose

The Project Delivery Manager (PDM) will manage the delivery of projects through the complete lifecycle from aspiration through to Operations. The PDM ensures the projects are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget. The projects can be standalone or part of a work stream in a program with a higher degree of complexity. Projects are to be delivered in compliance with the GBS project management delivery standards.



Key Accountabilities

• Deliver a project portfolio as per pre-defined milestones, leading timely completion of all deliverables whilst managing resources, deadlines and budgetary requirements

• Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences, ranging from simple automation, RPA, AI and process improvement to make processes automation ready

• Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders

• Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools

• Effectively communicate and manage project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion

• Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilisation across work plans

• Own management of stakeholder expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

• Establish project governance including all stakeholders and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

• Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the rigor as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

• Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - oversee the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

• Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path

• Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

• Continually analyse lessons learned and create a recommendations report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

• Comply with project management standards and register mandatory project deliverables for quality assurance purposes.

• Identify project PMO and change management support requirements and include work packages and resources in the project plans.