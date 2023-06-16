Transmision and congestion analysis

Job summary

About us: Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

Work in a small global team of energy economists, analysing economic and global energy market developments, providing frontline advice and support to BP's businesses to inform decision making.

Use highly advanced knowledge and experience in the field to help in producing the annual BP Statistical Review of World Energy and the BP Energy Outlook (externally-facing reviews and outlooks on global energy markets).

Represent the team both internally and externally, including internationally, attending and presenting at global energy forums and serving on committees, as required.

Build and maintains a network of external contacts to provide advantaged access to information and insights.· Communicates the results of rigorous economic analysis to a range of specialist and non-specialist audiences, and mentors and shares technical expertise with more junior members of own team to build capability.

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.:

Identify and review future transmission development and opportunities that can influence opportunities for the BP low carbon growth plan and influence the direction of the development pipeline.

Develop transmission expansion views across markets as input into BP’s long-term fundamental model, including scenarios and sensitivities.

Work with Development and other teams on market and site selection for development of utility scale wind, solar and storage facilities in areas/regions as assigned, focus in areas of Offshore connections (West coast, East coast, and/or Gulf of Mexico).

Develop thorough understanding and evaluation of potential interconnection alternatives for various projects, and the corresponding costs, benefits, and challenges for each alternative, particularly challenges for offshore.

Initiate interconnection requests and shepherd requests through the study process and negotiation & execution of interconnection agreements.

Perform power flow analysis as necessary to develop actionable information for development and power marketing team.

Scope, request, review and verify interconnection studies, duplicate studies performed by transmission providers for QA/QC.

Assist Development, Regulatory, Construction, Engineering, Operations, and Dispatch teams with multiple aspects of project development, design and operation.

Develop and maintain strong working knowledge of regional transmission systems and providers.

Participate in and act as an advocate for the company and the industry in the transmission regulatory process.

Build upon current familiarity of regulatory requirements and changes, provide regular updates to impacted departments.

Work experience requirements:

Experience performing power flow simulations with power flow software: PSS/E, PowerWorld , and/or TARA

Good working knowledge of one or more of the following markets: PJM, MISO, ERCOT, NYISO or CAISO. Experience in West coast, East coast, or Gulf of Mexico preferred. Experience in participation in market stakeholder processes preferred.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

About BP :

STRATEGY & SUSTAINABILITY

If you’re a sustainability focused strategic thinker, this could be for you: The purpose of strategy & sustainability is to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic ‎direction for us to deliver on our ambition of reimagining energy for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organisation bringing together strategy, sustainability and ‎capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organisation.

Join us and help us achieve our purpose through:‎

A modern, dynamic and collaborative approach to strategy, sustainability and capital allocation – ‎you will work with the businesses, finance and the broad organisation to support the ‎delivery of our ambition, our aims and our financial aspirations. Together we will help frame and make the ‎optimal trade-offs and choices for us.

A lens on sustainability as a competitive advantage – you will drive sustainability to unleash new ‎business opportunities, growth and value to us.‎

Proprietary bp insights – you will focus on developing a distinctive understanding of global ‎economics, energy markets, customer needs and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎

Proactive shaping of external policy – you will define where our company stands on matters of public policy – ‎in line with our aims – as well as how we can contribute to proactively shape the external ‎environment across regions.‎

Strategic oversight of our carbon management activities – you will coordinate and drive progress ‎on our net zero ambition and aims.‎

Effective ethics and compliance as a driver of organisational and business sustainability – you will ‎support our bp business groups and other entities in promoting an ethical culture and work ‎environment, and effective compliance risk management.‎

Enabling our company and its businesses to achieve their goals – where our organisation holds expertise, we will ‎use it collaboratively and constructively.

bp.com #tag :

Legal Disclaimer :

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

