Transmission Analyst

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Key Accountabilities

Help identify and review future transmission development and opportunities that can influence opportunities for the bp low carbon growth plan (renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, EVs) and influence the direction of the development pipeline.

Assist in developing transmission expansion views across markets as input into bp’s long-term fundamental model, including scenarios and sensitivities.

Ability to analyze the state of the market with focus on congestion and curtailment.

Monitor and review ISO generator interconnection study reports, and interconnection queues.

Ability to manipulate large data sets from different data sources.

Contribute to automation of simulation processes and to increase efficiency.

Collaborate with different teams on nodal and zonal modeling, portfolio optimization, regulatory support and marketing.

Ability to develop and maintain strong working knowledge of regional transmission systems and providers.

Essential experience and job requirements

1+ year of power systems analysis experience, including academic experience.

Experience performing or ability to learn transmission congestion analysis with Production Cost Modeling software’s: Plexos, Promod, Aurora, Uplan or other including in-house models and academic environment models preferred.

Experience performing or ability to learn power flow simulations with power flow software preferred.

1+ year of large data analysis and data management experience.

Minimum bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering or related/similar field.

Master’s degree in electrical engineering or related/similar field preferred.

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



