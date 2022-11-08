Transmission Asset Optimizer

Job summary

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Generation Trading team within Gas and Power Trading Americas (GPTA) seeks a candidate with transmission modeling expertise to build out BP’s transmission modeling analysis for generation assets. The business will look to this person to provide views on congestion risk for the siting of new projects and the management of existing generation. This person will be responsible for building out the transmission models for PJM, MISO, SPP, ERCOT, and/or CAISO and providing fundamental model analysis. They will model the forward transmission scenarios for various resources, structure bids for participation in the FTR/CRR auctions, and provide insight to upside/downside risk to maximize returns. The scope of the work will be bal-day to possibly a decade out.

Key Accountabilities

Run Dayzer, PowerWorld, Uplan or other similar modeling software.

Build out the transmission models for PJM, MISO, SPP, ERCOT, and/or CAISO.

Model the forward transmission scenarios for various resources.

Aid in participation in the FTR/CRR auctions.

Provide insight to value trading to enhance returns.

Participate in and advise on new transactions.

Build out scenario modeling.

Scope from same day to ten years out.

Work effectively with the trading, generation, and risk management teams to ensure effective and compliant work.

Communication with business leaders and governance teams about FTR performance and risks.

Identify risks in the transmission system that could impact projects.

Proactively identify resource needs and work with the business to enable proper risk management.

Essential Experience

Understanding of ISO transmission outage scheduling and new build planning processes for at least 1 US-based ISO.

A physical understanding of transmission system technology and components.

Experience maintaining and updating a power flow or production cost model, such as Dayzer, PowerWorld, or UPLAN.

Understanding of FTRs/CRRs.

Understanding of power flow analysis and modeling.

Programming skills in SQL, Python, or other language.

Good communication skills to both leaders and staff.

Stakeholder management

Desired Experience

Experience scheduling/planning transmission projects/outages for a transmission company.

Experience scheduling/planning transmission projects/ outages for an ISO.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

