Transmission Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for driving and overseeing a broad range of business development activities, including technical and economic evaluation of potential projects based on deep expertise, collaborating with teams to develop optimal development solutions, and project managing a range of strategic projects, exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Key Accountabilities

Identify and review future transmission development and opportunities that can influence opportunities for the BP low carbon growth plan and influence the direction of the development pipeline.

Develop transmission expansion views across markets as input into BP’s long-term fundamental model, including scenarios and sensitivities.

Perform long term Production Cost Modeling to forecast Nodal electricity market components, such as, LMP, congestion, curtailment.

Perform power flow analysis as necessary to develop actionable information for development and power marketing team.

Work with Development and other teams on market and site selection for development of utility scale green Hydrogen, wind, solar and storage facilities in areas/regions as assigned, focus in areas of Offshore connections (West coast, East coast, and/or Gulf of Mexico).

Develop thorough understanding and evaluation of potential interconnection alternatives for various projects, and the corresponding costs, benefits, and challenges for each alternative, particularly challenges for offshore.

Initiate interconnection requests and shepherd requests through the study process and negotiation & execution of interconnection agreements.

Scope, request, review and verify interconnection studies, duplicate studies performed by transmission providers for QA/QC.

Assist Development, Regulatory, Construction, Engineering, Operations, and Dispatch teams with multiple aspects of project development, design and operation.

Develop and maintain strong working knowledge of regional transmission systems and providers.

Participate in and act as an advocate for the company and the industry in the transmission regulatory process.

Build upon current familiarity of regulatory requirements and changes, provide regular updates to impacted departments.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related/similar field

Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering or related/similar field preferred

Minimum of 8 years transmission experience

Experience performing transmission congestion analysis with Production Cost Modeling software’s: Promod, Plexos, Uplan and Aurora.

Experience performing power flow simulations with power flow software: PSS/E, PowerWorld, and/or TARA.

Good working knowledge of one or more of the following markets: ERCOT, PJM, MISO, Pacific Northwest, NYISO or CAISO.

Experience in participation in market stakeholder processes preferred.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.