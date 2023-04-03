Transmission Package Manager - Offshore Wind

The Transmission Package Manager is responsible of the management and delivery of the whole transmission scope of an offshore wind project or a relevant part of it (offshore substation, onshore substation, export cable), establishing the guides, coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget (> £200m), quality and risks of the package, and manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.
The Transmission Package Manager is the responsible of the transmission package strategy and decisions, coordinating those with the Head of Transmission and with the project management (Technical Project Manager and Project Director).
The Transmission Package Manager is responsible of identifying the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the transmission package for the respective project, and adapt them for the project specific requirements and constraints.
Key Accountabilities: