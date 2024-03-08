Transmission & congestion commercial specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue transmission commercial specialist opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The role of the transmission and congestion commercial specialist covers the detailed analysis and modelling of transmission congestion, transmission charges and transmission ancillary services for low carbon assets (generation and demand) in UK and Europe markets. The role comprises the identifying, analysing, and quantifying costs and revenue coming structuring of integrated energy products on behalf of the projects and understanding of portfolio effects for the low carbon business. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling and obtaining large amount of data and application of electrical engineering knowledge to the commercial analysis, findings and conclusions. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.

Support the projects teams for new and existing projects, on modelling and forecasting the transmission congestion, modelling and forecasting network charges, losses and co-optimisation of provision of energy and reserve from ancillary services e.g. forecasting revenue from ancillary services.

Support and maintain the modelling of transmission congestion, charges and ancillary services model ensuring the right input are provided, to provide forecast on transmission costs and revenue

Developing ad hoc approaches for valuation of grid configuration, and embedded network risks and revenue optionality (if needed)

Develop commercial transmission portfolio strategy, reporting and recommendations for portfolio steering, regarding transmission revenue maximization and risk and cost reduction, i.e. what assets at what grid locations would be most beneficial from congestion, network charges and ancillary service prospective.

Support commercial functions with transmission commercial expertise.

Support Strategy and Regulation team to reflect current and future network and regulatory scenarios/changes which are used to value the commercials of assets.

Ad hoc network analysis reports on transmission congestion, charges or ancillary services

PhD / Master´s degree in Electrical Engineering and appropriate professional experience with at least three years of working experience or comparable university career in relevant market analysis areas.

Substantial experience in Power System Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with grid congestion modelling and forecast, forecasting grid charges, network losses and optimisation for ancillary services and revenues forecast for ancillary services.

Very strong Excel skills i.e., should be able to use functionalities at an expert level, including working with macros and VBA functions, integrating Excel with external data sources.

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer-oriented way, specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) management-level audience (both written and verbal).

Fluent English language skills. Very good knowledge of other languages (Nordics, Germany, Spain) where bp operates is of advantage.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



