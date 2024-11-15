Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a Transmission & congestion commercial specialist!

About the team

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue transmission commercial specialist opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The role of the transmission and congestion commercial specialist covers the detailed analysis and modelling of transmission congestion, transmission charges and transmission ancillary services for low carbon assets (generation and demand) in UK and Europe markets. The role comprises the identifying, analysing, and quantifying costs and revenue coming structuring of integrated energy products on behalf of the projects and understanding of portfolio effects for the low carbon business. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling and obtaining large amount of data and application of electrical engineering knowledge to the commercial analysis, findings and conclusions. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team.

In this role, you will:

Support the projects teams for new and existing projects, on modelling and forecasting the transmission congestion, modelling and forecasting network charges, losses and co-optimisation of provision of energy and reserve from ancillary services e.g. forecasting revenue from ancillary services.

Assist in building and maintaining the modelling of transmission congestion, charges and ancillary services model ensuring the right input are provided, to provide forecast on transmission costs and revenue

Deliver ad hoc approaches for valuation of grid configuration, and embedded network risks and revenue optionality (if needed)

Develop commercial transmission portfolio strategy, reporting and recommendations for portfolio steering, regarding transmission revenue maximization and risk and cost reduction, i.e. what assets at what grid locations would be most beneficial from congestion, network charges and ancillary service prospective.

Support commercial functions with transmission commercial expertise.

Collaborate with Strategy and Regulation team to reflect current and future network and regulatory scenarios/changes which are used to value the commercials of assets.

Create ad hoc network analysis reports on transmission congestion, charges or ancillary services.

What you need to be successful:

PhD / Master´s degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent and appropriate professional experience or comparable university career in relevant market analysis areas.

Experience in Power System Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with grid congestion modelling and forecast, forecasting grid charges, network losses and optimisation for ancillary services and revenues forecast for ancillary services.

Very strong Excel skills i.e., should be able to use functionalities at an expert level, including working with macros and VBA functions, integrating Excel with external data sources.

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer-oriented way, specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) management-level audience (both written and verbal).

Fluent English language skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic modelling, Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering Technology, Electrical Power Engineering, Energy Modeling, Excel Reports, Influencing, Market Analysis, Power system modelling, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

