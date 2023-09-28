Transmission/Cables Procurement Lead

Job summary

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



Job Description:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include developing and executing the German project contract and procurement strategy, reporting to the Head of Procurement for Transmission Category. This role will support the procurement team with execution of the project contracting and procurement strategy, by working closely with the project, taking a lead on sourcing to contract (S2C) activities until contracts are awarded to successful bidders, before taking ownership of post-award contract management of the Inter Array Cables Supply Agreement.



The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, complex contract negotiations, long lead procurement, post-award contract management and managing contract interdependencies.

Accountabilities;

Work with the Transmission category team and engineering team to define the approach to market and develop and execute the procurement strategy for Transmission (Cables).

Lead sourcing and contracting for the Transmission category for the German project through contract execution and post contract award management activities.

The successful candidate will maximise the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to our Offshore Wind projects.

You will work closely with technical and project management stakeholders to ensure products and services are delivered safely, to specification and in line with contractual agreements.

You will also work closely with contracted suppliers to identify areas of innovation and added value, and ensure that any risk/reward agreements are driven proactively to deliver value for bp.

Support supply chain development team with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities for the Transmission category.

Ensure achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Offshore Wind Category organisations.

Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings and feedback is shared with relevant stakeholders.

Requirements;

Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and interest in Offshore Wind and the renewables supply chain. Demonstrable track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally related to Transmission, Inter Array Cables or with large capex or offshore scopes.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and able to confidently negotiate large complex contracts and liaise with all levels of stakeholders.

Experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



