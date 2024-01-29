Entity:

BP’s SA Fuels delivers 1.6 billion litres of fuel in bulk to over 500 outlets in the B2C markets through a network of some 10 depots. The delivery vehicle fleet consists of about 65 vehicles non-dedicated fully outsourced contracted transport bulk vehicles driving about 6 million kilometres per year. The Transport Contracts Manager role as set out below is fundamental to the successful delivery of our strategy and competent organisation of the future, with the view to delivering operational excellence. The role is accountable for delivering world class customer service with minimal grade outs, competitive On-Time and In-Full (OTIF), optimisation of the budget for secondary logistics and delivery of optimisation in secondary logistics. The role supports the Senior Manager Logistics JVs & Transport in the development and implementation of bpSA fuel logistics strategy, with a focus on safety, service, and cost.



Be a strong safety leader and living bp’s safety leadership principles. Role model and ensure entire team consistently practices the Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.

Oversee delivery of day-to-day secondary transport operations to deliver safe, customer service-oriented and cost-effective fuels logistics across South Africa for ground, aviation and marine fuels.

Lead, motivate, coach, and develop capability within the Logistics JVs and Transport team to deliver outstanding performance on HSSE, customer service, as well as financial, and operating standards.

Clarify accountabilities clearly and inputs required from all stakeholders.

Drive performance through cultivating a sense of ownership in your team members.

Systematically identify, assess, prioritise and manage logistics operational risks and embody the bp safety leadership principles in all interactions with partners and customers.

Provide logistics expertise into Crisis Management and Business continuity planning and execution.

Ensure that’ secondary transport operations are in accordance with bp’s Operating Management System (OMS) 2.5, Working with contractors, BP Group Recommended Practice for Working with Contractors (GRP 2.5-0001), BP Guide Working with Road Transport Contractors (GG 2.5-0002), and any related updates thereof, including systematically assuring that transport services provided by carriers meet contractual and BP requirements.

Ensure that the contractors’ transport operations are in accordance with SANS-1395-1-2019 - Road transport management systems (RTMS), and applicable legal framework including but not limited to The National Road Traffic Act “Transportation of Dangerous Goods and Substances by Road”.

Lead the self-verification (SV) process for transport contractors to ensure compliance. Facilitate monthly SV Operating Program Reviews for trending, analysis and insights related to SV outcomes.

Understand the financial and commercial impact to the bp business of Logistics operations and work with the Transport Performance Manager and Transport Commercial Advisor to drive sound decisions from a safety, efficiency, and cost perspective.

Ensure reliable and optimized delivery of bp fuel by working collaboratively with the wider midstream team.

Work with customer-facing business stakeholders to support their delivery and incorporate logistics into business strategies and annual plans – delivering risk reduction and performance improvement.

Create and implement best practices and processes across the organisation to improve operational and financial performance.

Hold the operational management level relationship with third party logistics carriers, supporting the regional Transport Contracts Controllers in driving performance across carrier operations.

Support continuous improvement initiatives and identify inefficiencies and cost optimisation opportunities.

Provide leave cover for other logistics team roles as required.

Be a key member of the RTCPET (Road Transport Contractors Performance Evaluation Team) and work closely with the HSE and E&C team to assess and drive carrier safety performance.

Lead the implementation of operations and safety related projects.