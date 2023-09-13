Transport & Installation Package Manager (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Grade GResponsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

You will join us in Ports and Transport and Installation where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

As T&I Package Manager you will be responsible for the management and delivery of the offshore installation scope of an offshore wind project, establishing the guides, coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget, quality and risks of the package, and manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Responsible for the transport and installation package strategy and decisions, coordinating those with the Head of Ports and T&I and with the project management

Identification of the business processes and procedures that shall be applied in the transport and installation package for the respective project and adapt them for the project specific requirements and constraints

Successful management of the package team to deliver the required package documents (specifications, design, technical documents, variations, certificates, etc.).

Deliver the package on time, within the target budget and with the required quality.

Prepare the guides, process and procedures for delivering the package, adapting as required the business methodology.

Solve the interfaces of the package with other packages and areas of the project.

Ensure technical knowledge transfer of the discipline, and that the information is properly stored, assessed.

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology to support our LCoE journey.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Engineering Degree, desirable a Project Management MSc and/or PMP Certification.

Minimum of 10 years relevant experience within Transport & Installation of Offshore-wind packages

Deep knowledge and skills for contracts, budget and program management

Deep technical knowledge on the offshore wind transport and installation systems (preferably in WTG, foundations and cables)

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



