Transport & Installation Package Manager (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Grade G Responsible for managing a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Grade G
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.
Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050
How you can help shape the future:
You will join us in Ports and Transport and Installation where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.
As T&I Package Manager you will be responsible for the management and delivery of the offshore installation scope of an offshore wind project, establishing the guides, coordinating the package multidisciplinary team, collaborate with procurement for contracting and managing the package suppliers, manage and control the programme, budget, quality and risks of the package, and manage the interfaces with other packages or areas of the project, orientated to optimise the LCoE of the project with the package contribution.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
#lifeatbp
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.