Transport, Installation, & Ports Procurement Lead

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, balanced, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the top tier providers of offshore wind energy. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.
We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our growing offshore wind team, this role will develop and complete the German project contract and procurement strategy, reporting to the Head of Procurement for the Ports and Transport & Installation (T&I) category.
The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement.
Accountabilities;
Requirements;
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
