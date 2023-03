Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!



Transport, Installation & Ports Contracts Lead

In this role You will:

Lead contracting and procurement for the Transport and Installation package, which covers installation of Monopile Foundations and Inter-array cables.

Develop the commercial elements of the package including contract terms and conditions and remuneration strategy, and lead the commercial evaluation through recommendation and contract award.

Support achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Offshore Wind Sourcing & Contracting, and category organisations.

Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings are shared back with relevant stakeholders.

Maximise the value of third party spend for the project, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to the project.

Post-award Contract Management of successful contractor including interfacing with main contractors, suppliers and lower tier sub-contractors, ensuring a safe, compliant and reliable supply chain through to commercial operation date (COD).

What You will need to be successful: