Transport Operations Manager- Alrode

The Transport Manager (TM) leads a team (own/contracted) to operate cost effectively, to comply with Health, Safety, Security ND Environment (HSSE) and legislative requirements in order to satisfy customer expectations / fulfil customer agreed offer. In particular, the TM:
Key Accountabilities:
The Transport Operations Manager (TOM) leads a team (own/contracted) to operate cost effectively, to comply with Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) and legislative requirements in order to satisfy customer expectations / fulfil customer agreed offer. In particular, the TOM:• manages staff by building a culture of operational competence/excellence within team by providing leadership, motivation, coaching and mentoring;• ensures the delivery of the right product to the right place at the right time, safely every time;• ensures relevant HSSE policy, procedures, standards & requirements as well as relevant legislation is consistently complied with;• champions HSSE as a personal value to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions and to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment;• manages performance including cost, transport efficiency, HSSE & customer service.