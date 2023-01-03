Transport Operations Manager- Alrode

The Transport Manager (TM) leads a team (own/contracted) to operate cost effectively, to comply with Health, Safety, Security ND Environment (HSSE) and legislative requirements in order to satisfy customer expectations / fulfil customer agreed offer. In particular, the TM:

champions HSSE as a personal value to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions and to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment;

ensures relevant HSSE policy, procedures, standards & requirements as well as relevant legislation is consistently complied with;

ensures the delivery of the right product to the right place at the right time, safely every time;

manages staff by building a culture of operational competence/excellence within team by providing leadership, motivation, coaching and mentoring;



Education & Experience Required:

Education

5 or more years of transport management / logistics experience

Key Accountabilities:

Instrumental in setting and obtaining approval for transport operational targets (budget) that include HSSE, Customer, Financial, Transport Efficiency and People measures, as well as Operating Standards

Leads, motivates and coaches the Transport Operations Team to deliver outstanding performance under various categories such as HSSE, Customer, Financial and People as well as Operating Standards;

Seeks improvements to create competitive advantage in terms of customer service, safety, security, asset utilisation and costs within agreed budgets

Operates a cost information system which periodically indicates actual expenditure against budget limits

Co-ordinates, controls and manages all aspects of the physical handling, care and maintenance of the terminal’s road delivery fleet

Focuses the terminal’s transport resources on customer service by ensuring that the terminal’s bulk vehicles are despatched according to the COT (centralised order taking) schedule; that the next day’s (daily) schedule is checked and signed off to ensure that the COT is proactively appraised of constraints that may occur in terms of gantry capacity, bulk fuel availability, vehicle breakdowns and BVO (bulk vehicle operator) availability;

Ensures compliance with BP policy, control, audit and legal requirements

Liaises closely and regularly with Logistics and Terminal Managers and Fleet staff on the required standards of bulk vehicle care and maintenance;

Selects, develops and manages relationships with contractors and third party suppliers

Ensures that all bulk vehicles are fit for purpose, meet BP Driving Safety Standard (DSS) and are maintained in a good condition

Proposes and justifies, in conjunction with Terminal/Logistics Manager, the provision of additional bulk vehicles and replacement of old vehicles in such a way as to ensure economic development of modern ideas and practices;

Ensures that all BVOs are adequately trained, briefed and are medically fit to perform their duties as per DSS & local legislation;

Ensures that all aspects of BP’s road safety standards are adhered to;

Ensures that up to date Journey Risk Management route maps are developed and made available to BVOs when they being briefed at start of a trip;

Maintains effective relationships with Trade Union bodies and local TU representatives on issues related to the terminal;

Demonstrates HSSE leadership, fully supports HSSE as a personal value and undertakes all necessary steps to ensure that transport operations team assimilates these values, change their behaviour and comply with standards;

Reviews, analyses and implements methods, systems and practices to improve transport operating efficiency and reduce costs ensuring at all times the Company’s reputation and licence to operate is maintained by compliance with the relevant legislation and safety requirements;

Reports on any issues that may have strategic impact on the organisation

Adhere to process safety practices & procedures so that incidents may be prevented and/or mitigated via the identification, assessment and understanding of both minor and major hazards in terms of plant, process & people.

Manage Drive Cam so that maximum benefit is derived from the technology by especially influencing BVO behaviour positively in terms HSSE performance as well as by informing the driver trainer curriculum as necessary.

Ensure that TSS fully uses C-track to monitor transport operations. Extract vehicle usage statistics and exception reports from C-track to performance manage both TSS and BVOs.

Accountable for the delivery of S&H/Transport/Stocks discipline at the awareness (and basic application levels to all new and existing staff; and where appropriate the delivery of other related training such as Depot Induction, Emergency Response and S&H Works Procedure.