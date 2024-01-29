Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

BP’s SA Fuels delivers 1.6 billion litres of fuel in bulk to over 500 outlets in the B2C markets through a network of some 10 depots. The delivery vehicle fleet consists of about 65 vehicles non-dedicated fully outsourced contracted transport bulk vehicles driving about 6 million kilometres per year. The Transport Performance Manager role is accountable for managing the commercial and contract performance of the outsourced hauliers. The role works collaboratively across the bpSA logistics team to support commercial optimisation of logistics delivery. The role is primarily accountable for managing bpSA fuel secondary transport spend, including invoice review and approval and approval of operational commercial decision making. The role leads the fuel secondary transport contract negotiations to support new work and contract renewals. The role supports the Senior Manager Logistics JVs & Transport in the development and implementation of bpSA fuel logistics strategy, with a focus on safety, service, and cost.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Role model and ensure entire team consistently practices the Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.

Ownership of the commercial relationship with various bpSA road transport contractors, ensuring strong bp-contractor relationships and driving performance and delivery in accordance with contracts.

Lead, motivate, coach, and develop capability within the Logistics JVs and Transport team to deliver outstanding performance on HSSE, customer service, as well as financial, and operating standards.

Clarify accountabilities clearly and inputs required from all stakeholders.

Lead logistics contract negotiations for new work or contract renewals and work closely with Procurement on sourcing strategy.

Act as centre of expertise and advisor to logistics team members on transport contracts and commercials

Understand the financial and commercial impact of transport operations to the and work with the wider Logistics Team to drive sound decisions from a safety, efficiency, and cost perspective.

Manage fuel transport spend by using dashboards and data to understand performance, identify and correct deviations to plan and drive continuous improvement and efficiencies. This includes budget management, invoice review and approval and operational commercial decision making.

Maintain a holistic view of bpSA logistics landscape, working with the Transport Contracts Manager, regional Transport Contracts Controllers and Analysts to optimise our logistics footprint and working with contractors to build up capabilities and alternatives in strategic areas.

Gather market intelligence on logistics benchmarking and trends. Develop a deep understanding of what drives logistics costs and how these flow into rate models. Ensure market relevance and cost-effectiveness of bp's fuel logistics spend across the business.

Understand and use published transport cost schedules and indices, such as Road Freight Association Vehicle Cost Index and SEIFSA Price & Index Pages (PIPS) to drive and agree monthly transport rates discussion and changes with transport contractors.

Work with customer-facing business stakeholders to support their delivery and incorporate logistics into business strategies and annual plans – delivering growth, risk reduction and performance improvement.

Identify and develop business opportunities to continuously improve transport delivery performance (e.g., improving efficiency, reducing cost, increasing demand, capturing synergies/optimisation), including stakeholder engagement.

Provide leave cover for other logistics team roles as required.

Hold the operational management level relationship with third party logistics carriers, supporting the regional Transport Contracts Controllers in driving performance across carrier operations.

Be a key member of the RTCPET (Road Transport Contractors Performance Evaluation Team)