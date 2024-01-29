Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
BP’s SA Fuels delivers 1.6 billion litres of fuel in bulk to over 500 outlets in the B2C markets through a network of some 10 depots. The delivery vehicle fleet consists of about 65 vehicles non-dedicated fully outsourced contracted transport bulk vehicles driving about 6 million kilometres per year. The Transport Performance Manager role is accountable for managing the commercial and contract performance of the outsourced hauliers. The role works collaboratively across the bpSA logistics team to support commercial optimisation of logistics delivery. The role is primarily accountable for managing bpSA fuel secondary transport spend, including invoice review and approval and approval of operational commercial decision making. The role leads the fuel secondary transport contract negotiations to support new work and contract renewals. The role supports the Senior Manager Logistics JVs & Transport in the development and implementation of bpSA fuel logistics strategy, with a focus on safety, service, and cost.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Role model and ensure entire team consistently practices the Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others.
Ownership of the commercial relationship with various bpSA road transport contractors, ensuring strong bp-contractor relationships and driving performance and delivery in accordance with contracts.
Lead, motivate, coach, and develop capability within the Logistics JVs and Transport team to deliver outstanding performance on HSSE, customer service, as well as financial, and operating standards.
Clarify accountabilities clearly and inputs required from all stakeholders.
Lead logistics contract negotiations for new work or contract renewals and work closely with Procurement on sourcing strategy.
Act as centre of expertise and advisor to logistics team members on transport contracts and commercials
Understand the financial and commercial impact of transport operations to the and work with the wider Logistics Team to drive sound decisions from a safety, efficiency, and cost perspective.
Manage fuel transport spend by using dashboards and data to understand performance, identify and correct deviations to plan and drive continuous improvement and efficiencies. This includes budget management, invoice review and approval and operational commercial decision making.
Maintain a holistic view of bpSA logistics landscape, working with the Transport Contracts Manager, regional Transport Contracts Controllers and Analysts to optimise our logistics footprint and working with contractors to build up capabilities and alternatives in strategic areas.
Gather market intelligence on logistics benchmarking and trends. Develop a deep understanding of what drives logistics costs and how these flow into rate models. Ensure market relevance and cost-effectiveness of bp's fuel logistics spend across the business.
Understand and use published transport cost schedules and indices, such as Road Freight Association Vehicle Cost Index and SEIFSA Price & Index Pages (PIPS) to drive and agree monthly transport rates discussion and changes with transport contractors.
Work with customer-facing business stakeholders to support their delivery and incorporate logistics into business strategies and annual plans – delivering growth, risk reduction and performance improvement.
Identify and develop business opportunities to continuously improve transport delivery performance (e.g., improving efficiency, reducing cost, increasing demand, capturing synergies/optimisation), including stakeholder engagement.
Provide leave cover for other logistics team roles as required.
Hold the operational management level relationship with third party logistics carriers, supporting the regional Transport Contracts Controllers in driving performance across carrier operations.
Be a key member of the RTCPET (Road Transport Contractors Performance Evaluation Team)
Support the Senior Manager Logistics JVs & Transport in developing and executing the bpSA logistics strategy.
Job Holder Requirements:
Education
A bachelor’s degree in Transport Economics, Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Engineering or other commercial/engineering degree with significant relevant industry experience.
A Post graduate qualification in business management/administration (e.g., MBA or MBA), Supply Chain Management, Logistics Management would be advantageous.
Experience
A minimum of 7 years’ experience in supply chain management is essential, particularly in logistics or transport economics and performance management.
Strong commercial drive and mindset.
Deep commercial understanding and experience in fuel logistics / supply chain.
Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate, coach, and manage a team in a changing environment.
Deep understanding of logistics and/or supply chain operations.
Demonstrated strong management of third parties / vendors to drive strong performance and delivery.
Skills & Competencies
Knowledge of statutory environment as it applies to supply chain and logistics operations.
Deep understanding of fuel logistics commercials, safety and operations.
Project management skills in complex cross functional projects.
Strong analytical capability, commercial acumen and high attention to detail
Cost-conscious decision-making
Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills, with both internal and external stakeholders.
Strong ability to influence outside of direct line.
Advanced negotiating skills.
Strategic sourcing / procurement skills including supplier performance management and contract execution.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
