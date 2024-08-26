Transport Reconciliation Clerk (Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

bp SA's Fuels delivers 1.6 billion litres of fuel in bulk to over 500 outlets in the B2C markets through a network of some 10 depots. The delivery vehicle fleet consists of about 65 vehicles non-dedicated fully outsourced contracted transport bulk vehicles driving about 6 million kilometres per year. The Transport Reconciliation Clerk role is responsible provide transactional integrity of fuel deliveries reconciliation for deliveries done by road transport contractors. ​

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, and many others.

Key Responsibilities

Live up to our safety leadership principles and behave consistently with the bp’s Who We are beliefs

Be accountable for validating and balancing successful deliveries in a supply and logistics scheduling system and SAP, ensuring accuracy in load reconciliation and closure; ensuring that accurate customers are eventually invoiced with the accurate product and quantity

Recording of stock movements for transport operations as result of any monitoring activities of the trip fulfilling done by the bulk vehicle operators (BVOs) using on-board vehicles computers (OVCs).

Follows up with road transport contractors, when vital, regarding questions or clarifications to trips implemented.

Ensures that all the movements key performance indicators, transport losses/gains and kilometres are within tolerance and out of tolerance movements are investigated and corrected

Education

Diploma in transport/logistics management or related qualification or appropriate relevant extensive experience in fuel transport fulfilling/reconciliation

Experience

1 to 2 years working experience preferably in transport fulfilling/reconciling, or stock management.

Strong numerical background will support applicant in this role.

Be able to work in cross-functional teams with good communication skills. Experience with SAP and Transport Scheduling and Transport Management Systems (TMS) will be advantageous

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.