The Transport Shift Supervisor (TSS) is responsible for ensuring an efficient bulk delivery service with the aim of satisfying customer expectations, minimising costs, complying with BP HSSE requirements (practice, policy and standards) and adhere to relevant legislation. In particular, the TSS:

As team leader, leads, motivates and directs the activities of a team of BP and Contractor BVO’s

Administers all applicable secondary transport controls to fully account for bulk fuel within agreed tolerances.

Ensure that all terminal requirements with regards to both physical and human resources are met.

Schedule deliveries in an efficient and cost effective manner possible.

Proactively communicates with centralised order takers as well as customers to provide update against customer order.

Ensures availability of fit for duty Bulk Vehicle Operators (BVO) & fit for purpose bulk vehicles to implement secondary transport delivery schedule for every shift.

Ensures delivery of the right bulk fuel to the right place at the scheduled standard time, safely every time.

Key Accountabilities:

Encourages a culture of operational excellence within secondary transport operations by positively influencing key indicators in transport efficiency, HSSE and customer satisfaction towards “best in class”

Drive actual shift performance versus transport plan through key performance indicators, having periodic reviews and coaching to optimise results or to effect consequences where needed

Ensures compliance with BP policy, controls & standards, as well as legal requirements and effects consequences for non compliance

Champions HSSE as a personal value among BVO’s to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment.

Ensures compliance with OMS and any supporting GDP’s - GRP’s e.g. IM/CoW/Driving Safety and any local legal requirements.

Ensures BVOs update all registers (attendance, own use register, pump back, returns, contractor, toll card, occurrence book) on an accurate and timely basis

Ensures that BVOs complete their daily bulk vehicle and maintenance checks to make sure that loads are properly verified for grades and quantities, that outlet valves and dome covers are sealed where necessary, and meter cards and trip sheets are signed

Drives security management policy (Mix-telematics, fuel loss, response to panic alarm, zero tolerance to threats and weapons)

Manages risks and undertakes root cause analyses in the event of an incident.

Accountable for the delivery of S&H/Transport/Stocks discipline at the awareness (level 1) and basic application (level 2) levels to all new and existing staff; and where appropriate the delivery of other related training such as Depot Induction, Emergency Response and S&H Works Procedure. The expected outcome of this training is for you (as leader) to assure the Logistics Africa leadership of technical competence and compliance. You are further required to keep records of subordinate training, assessments and competency gap closure.