Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Transport Shift Supervisor

Transport Shift Supervisor

Transport Shift Supervisor

  • Location South Africa - Western Cape - Cape Town
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142981BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Transport Shift Supervisor (TSS) is responsible for ensuring an efficient bulk delivery service with the aim of satisfying customer expectations, minimising costs, complying with BP HSSE requirements (practice, policy and standards) and adhere to relevant legislation. In particular, the TSS:

  • Ensures delivery of the right bulk fuel to the right place at the scheduled standard time, safely every time.
  • Ensures availability of fit for duty Bulk Vehicle Operators (BVO) & fit for purpose bulk vehicles to implement secondary transport delivery schedule for every shift.
  • Proactively communicates with centralised order takers as well as customers to provide update against customer order.
  • Schedule deliveries in an efficient and cost effective manner possible.
  • Match demand (customer orders) to available resource.
  • Accommodate delivery and HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment) constraints in the planning process.
  • Ensure alignment of plan with depot/terminal.
  • Manage performance.
  • Ensure that all terminal requirements with regards to both physical and human resources are met.
  • Administers all applicable secondary transport controls to fully account for bulk fuel within agreed tolerances.
  • As team leader, leads, motivates and directs the activities of a team of BP and Contractor BVO’s

Key Accountabilities:

  • Encourages a culture of operational excellence within secondary transport operations by positively influencing key indicators in transport efficiency, HSSE and customer satisfaction towards “best in class”
  • Drive actual shift performance versus transport plan through key performance indicators, having periodic reviews and coaching to optimise results or to effect consequences where needed
  • Ensures compliance with BP policy, controls & standards, as well as legal requirements and effects consequences for non compliance
  • Champions HSSE as a personal value among BVO’s to ensure HSSE is promoted in terms of both actions and decisions to prevent accidents and harm to people or the environment.
  • Ensures compliance with OMS and any supporting GDP’s - GRP’s e.g. IM/CoW/Driving Safety and any local legal requirements.
  • Ensures BVOs update all registers (attendance, own use register, pump back, returns, contractor, toll card, occurrence book) on an accurate and timely basis
  • Ensures that BVOs complete their daily bulk vehicle and maintenance checks to make sure that loads are properly verified for grades and quantities, that outlet valves and dome covers are sealed where necessary, and meter cards and trip sheets are signed
  • Drives security management policy (Mix-telematics, fuel loss, response to panic alarm, zero tolerance to threats and weapons)
  • Manages risks and undertakes root cause analyses in the event of an incident.
  • Accountable for the delivery of S&H/Transport/Stocks discipline at the awareness (level 1) and basic application (level 2) levels to all new and existing staff; and where appropriate the delivery of other related training such as Depot Induction, Emergency Response and S&H Works Procedure. The expected outcome of this training is for you (as leader) to assure the Logistics Africa leadership of technical competence and compliance. You are further required to keep records of subordinate training, assessments and competency gap closure.
  • Appropriately conduct Briefing and Debriefing sessions to confirm assurance on the trip:
  1. Briefing sessions: complete briefing form, trip declaration form, physically conduct a random check of the truck and complete FLT1 form.
  2. Debriefing sessions: check delivery documents, highlight issues of losses and gains, Left on Truck (LOT) or returns, analyse TACHO graph and risks on the road.

Education & Experience Required:

Education Background
  • Diploma or post matric qualification in appropriate field.

Experience (years and nature)
  • 3 - 5 years appropriate working experience.
  • Supervisory/Leadership experience will be an advantage.

Responsible for coordinating activities of a small team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.

Apply Search all jobs at bp