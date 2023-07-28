Transport and Installation Specialist

Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen Business. To help deliver this we are looking for a Transportation & Installation Specialist to join our New Energy organization working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen projects in Western Australia. These projects have large scale logistics, transportation, and installation considerations to be developed and integrated to maximize project value. The successful candidate will be responsible for the development of project logistics and transport strategies, define project requirements and performance manage delivery of solutions.
Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen Business. To help deliver this we are looking for a Transportation & Installation Specialist to join our New Energy organization working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen projects in Western Australia. These projects have large scale logistics, transportation, and installation considerations to be developed and integrated to maximize project value.
This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.