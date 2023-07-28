Transport and Installation Specialist

Job summary

Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen Business. To help deliver this we are looking for a Transportation & Installation Specialist to join our New Energy organization working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen projects in Western Australia. These projects have large scale logistics, transportation, and installation considerations to be developed and integrated to maximize project value. The successful candidate will be responsible for the development of project logistics and transport strategies, define project requirements and performance manage delivery of solutions.

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Develop the logistics requirements for the project including freight management, shipment method selection, special load considerations, permits and licenses, lifting/handling and transportation and customs.

Produce Materials Management and Logistics strategies, plans and procedures which will govern how bp and third parties will pack, preserve, move, store, track and issue assets and materials to construction work streams.

Integrate those strategies, plans and procedures into package procurement strategies and category strategies for asset procurement for the capital projects.

Develop equipment and material responsibility matrix designating roles and responsibilities and contractual arrangements across various third-party suppliers and bp project interfaces.

Set clear requirements and considerations for transportation and logistics to engineering contractors and suppliers to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective project transportation options.

Develop project transportation envelopes, modularisation options and planning for out of gauge equipment.

Collaborate with subject matter experts within the projects, logistics, procurement, and supply chain management organisations.

Act as the primary technical interface with relevant Government port and road authorities and support engagement with other government and private stakeholders.

Liaise with various logistics contractors (all modes) under the guidance of global logistics category teams, supporting global logistics category strategies.

Ensure regulatory compliance and conformance with bp project processes and standards.

ABOUT YOU:

Relevant qualification or professional certification in transportation and logistics is required.

International and domestic supply chain logistics and transportation experience.

Planning or coordinating logistics in major projects including project management experience is desirable.

Ability to collaborate with external stakeholders both at Government and private level.

Experience supervising and performance managing in a 5PL capacity, or for a 3PL or 4PL provider.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Ability to work independently and engage with subject matter expertise as required.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.