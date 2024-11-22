Transport and Logistics Internship

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp’s SA Fuels delivers 1.6 billion litres of fuel in bulk to over 500 outlets in the B2C markets through a network of some 10 depots. The delivery vehicle fleet consists of about 65 vehicles non-dedicated fully outsourced contracted transport bulk vehicles driving about 6 million kilometres per year. Trainees will understand the business, rapidly assume responsibility and pursue the targeted development of their personal strengths. During the programme, learners will actively be involved in day-to-day business logistics and transport operations as well as benefit from professional and individual guidance.

Key Responsibilities

Assisting transport reconciliation clerks with reconciling fuel deliveries in various systems.

Ensuring that where applicable document management and storage is adhered to.

Together with the transports supervisors/trainers coach the bulk vehicle operators (BVOs) on usage of OVCs.

Attending to transport stock queries timeously.

Assisting transport contract controller with managing performance of transport contractors.

Eduction and Background

Diploma in Supply Chain and Logistics from a reputable University of Technology

Preferably candidate with no experience

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

