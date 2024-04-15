Transportation Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Loss controlling orders and relevant credit notes (packed) ensuring adherence to month end

Loss control bulk orders ensuring adherence to month end

Update the weekly loss control report and forward to Management

Provide support on Masana pod’s and Order execution (Dummy Picks/cancellations)

Supplier/3rd party order capturing and processing in JDE

Invoice Checking

New Purchase Orders

Receipting purchase orders on JDE9

Coding and receipting on OTPS

POD control, filing and control for micro filming

Update the Outstanding POD report and follow up on all POD’s outstanding

Management, ordering and control of office stationary requirements – Supply Ch Team

General administration support for the LSC team at the warehouse including PO creation, receipting of service based orders, scanning, filing and stationery control Providing back up for both the National Inventory Controller and Logistics Co-Ordinator

Assist with monthly stock take

Daily reports: Daily Stats / Exceptions Report /Outstanding Orders

F2103 process-Supply Chain

Streamline process – Africa Supply chain



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.