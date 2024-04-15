Transportation Coordinator

Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Loss controlling orders and relevant credit notes (packed) ensuring adherence to month end
Loss control bulk orders ensuring adherence to month end
Update the weekly loss control report and forward to Management
Provide support on Masana pod’s and Order execution (Dummy Picks/cancellations)
Supplier/3rd party order capturing and processing in JDE
Invoice Checking
New Purchase Orders
Receipting purchase orders on JDE9
Coding and receipting on OTPS
POD control, filing and control for micro filming
Update the Outstanding POD report and follow up on all POD’s outstanding
Management, ordering and control of office stationary requirements – Supply Ch Team
General administration support for the LSC team at the warehouse including PO creation, receipting of service based orders, scanning, filing and stationery control Providing back up for both the National Inventory Controller and Logistics Co-Ordinator
Assist with monthly stock take
Daily reports: Daily Stats / Exceptions Report /Outstanding Orders
F2103 process-Supply Chain
Streamline process – Africa Supply chain
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
Skills:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.