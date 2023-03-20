Transportation Services Representative

Natural gas transport representatives play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms and expect sustained high performance.
This position on the Southeast / Gulf Coast gas operations team within T&S gas and power trading Americas (GPTA). As a Natural Gas Transportation Representative, you will be work heavily with trading, marketing and origination and other regional operational teams within bp and be responsible for coordinating, scheduling and optimizing gas nominations daily.
