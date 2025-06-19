Transportation Services Representative

Job summary

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Transportation Services Representatives play an integral role in our operational capability at bp. A successful candidate will thrive in our challenging, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms, and expect sustained high performance.

This position is on the Midwest (Omaha) gas operations team within T&S gas and power trading Americas (GPTA). As a Natural Gas Operations Representative, you will work heavily with trading, marketing and origination and other regional operational teams within bp and be responsible for coordinating, nominating, and optimizing gas nominations daily.

BP offers a hybrid working environment, allowing employees to work remotely Monday and Friday and in the office Tuesday through Thursday.

BP offers additional pay for coverage on the weekends and US holidays.

Key accountabilities:

Make required natural gas nominations to various Midwest, Chicago, Michigan pipelines using the appropriate computer systems

Make required intraday nominations as needed

Assure flow of equity and third-party production

Manage and track pipeline imbalances and/or storage balances relative to contractual terms

Communicate market intelligence to trading teams

Identify and support efficiencies and improvements with operational processes

Capture nomination and actualized data in ETRM system (Endur)

Maintain tariff rate charges and pipeline invoice tie out

Maintain excellent working relationships with pipelines, customers, and internal parties

Work with finance, risk, and accounting to ensure accuracy in a timely fashion

Participation in rotational weekend and holiday nomination coverage

Understand pipeline/customer behavior and extract key insights that impact nomination and transactional decisions

Function as a strategic partner to enabling teams, prioritize opportunities and provide practical recommendations

Work across multiple scheduling teams to drive automation, standardization and integration

Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant industry experience preferred

Essential experience and & job requirements:

Awareness of natural gas scheduling, or similar operational commodity experience

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple assignments with urgent deadlines

Demonstrated analytical and critical thinking skills

Proven written and verbal communication skills

Initiative-taking and independent problem solver

Ability to quickly learn new and existing technology and/or software

Demonstrate excellent attention to detail along with the ability to consistently provide accurate and timely work product with a commercial focus

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, advanced level Excel skills preferred

Skilled in interacting and influencing across a wide range of professional teams

Desirable criteria:

Experience with natural gas pipeline nomination processes, particularly in the Midwest Region (NNG, NBPL, VGT, GLGT, ANR, NGPL, Vector, NIPSCO, NICOR, Consumers, DTE, EGT, Ozark, EOIT, KPC, OGT pipelines)

Experience working with multiple electronic bulletin boards (EBBs) and ETRM systems. Endur experience preferred, but not required.

3+ years in the oil and gas industry

1+ years of natural gas scheduling

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



