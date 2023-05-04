Site traffic information and cookies

Transportation & Logistics Coordinator

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148385BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This role is responsible for planning all piping and equipment outages required for project work, routine work, or large piping replacements (LOPC program). This role is critical in ensuring that piping work is executed by coordinating it with unit outages, or finding other opportunities when the piping is available. This ensures that our piping inspection work requests are closed in an efficient and compliant manner.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provides Project execution support/planning/coordination.
  • Provides Major Mechanical execution support/planning/coordination.
  • Provides resources for MOCs (risk reviews)/Hazops/Model reviews/Planning meetings as deemed necessary.
  • Provides information from the Project/LOPC/Major Mechanical meeting as a 2 to 4 week lookahead for the Production engineers to lock in dates with Production planning.
  • Develops contingency plans for all outages as required.

Essential Education:
  • High School diploma required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Exceptional organizational skills a must.

Desirable criteria:
  • Oil Movement experience preferred.
  • Maintenance experience a plus.


Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

