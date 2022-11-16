Transportation and Marine Safety Manager

Job summary

You will be the Castrol global specialist delivering leadership and strategic direction for safe, compliant and reliable air, land and marine transportation activities and providing assurance on conformance to bp group Aviation, Driving safety and Marine operation activity.



You will be working with:



Castrol HSSE & C team:

This team is a truly international team of members from or resident in all continents holding a great diversity of HSSE and project management expertise. This team renders opportunities to learn and help each other to grow in a cross culture environment full of fun and professionalism.



Key stakeholders:

bp group specialists like driving safety authority, aviation authority, marine authority

bp Shipping vetting and clearance, and inspection teams

Castrol driving safety leads in Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Europe, Africa and Middle East, and India PUs

Castrol Risk and self verification SME

Castrol Marine product delivery team in Castrol Global Supply Chain (GSC)

Castrol Marine Operations team in Industrial, global Marine and Energy (IGME)

Key Accountabilities:

Act as the Castrol subject matter expert (SME) for driving safety, the contact point of marine operation safety and the Castrol entity person responsible for aviation (EPRA).

Build and maintain the organizational capabilities in Castrol for implementing group and regulatory HSSE requirements and HSSE risk barriers relating to aviation, road transportation and marine operations through training, mentoring, interpreting and coaching programmes at global, PUs and site levels.

Provide input actively to the risk process to ensure that the risk assessment (scenario, ranking and barriers) pertinent to aviation, road transportation and marine operations in Castrol is adequate, fit for purpose and conforming to group and Castrol requirements.

Participate, as a key player in Castrol OMS self verification programme covering aviation, road transportation and marine operations as required and flag any major gaps or concerns for management intervention at a site, PU or global level.

Facilitate the Castrol networks for driving safety, iMas users for marine vetting and clearance (V&C) and marine terminal safety to transfer good HSSE practices and drive lessons learned.

Develop, maintain and implement Castrol driving safety policy and the supporting guidance, tools (e.g. SMART app) and procedures and provide technical advices in a clear, easy to understand and deliverable way.

Coordinate the development and implementation of Castrol marine operations safety procedures, guidance and tools (e.g. iMas) by working side by side with bp Shipping assigned marine operation SME, and Castrol logistics team in charge of marine product supply.

Manage and support Castrol business on aviation related matters such as air travel of staff under bp Travel Policy and contracting aircraft service providers working closely with bp group aviation authorities.



Candidate Requirements:



Education:

University degree in science or engineering

Trained in HSSE risk assessment

Trained in audit



Experience:

Significant experience in an international HSSE management role covering distributed activities in different countries

Strong exposure to road transportation safety

Experience of fleet management, light and heavy vehicles

Experience of contractor management

Working knowledge of ship-shore safety at marine terminals

Good interpersonal, influence and networking expertise

Ability to lead, align and coach multi-disciplined teams internationally



At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

