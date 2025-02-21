This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

As a Transportation and Marine Safety Manager, you will be the Castrol global specialist delivering leadership and strategic direction for safe, compliant and reliable air, land and marine transportation activities and providing assurance on conformance to bp group.

Group Defined Practices (GDP): GDP 3.7-0001 Aviation, GDP 3.7-0002 Safe Movement of Mobile Equipment, GDP 3.7-0003 Driving safety, GDP 3.7-0004 Smooth movement of rail and GDP 5.6-0001 Marine Activity.

What you will deliver

Subject Matter Expert (SME) for (operating Management System) OMS sub element (SE) 5.6 Marine Activity (transportation and ship/shore interface), OMS SE 3.7 Transportation (Aviation activity, Road Safety, Powered Mobile Equipment (PME) and rail operation)

Provides subject matter expertise and support to ensure that OMS requirements are effectively embedded within Castrol to support detailed and effective management of risk.

Develop clear, understandable and result OMS Castrol minimum expectations.

Provide expertise to support PUs/Functions to effectively meet regulatory, legislative and BP requirements wherever we operate.

Set global performance standards for OMS SEs and support PUs and Functions to meet HSE&C performance targets and delivery of OMS conformance.

Verifies compliance with relevant OMS SEs, Group Essentials and BP GDPs.

Intervene and call out as appropriate to cause corrective action when HSE performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.

Supplies to delivery of global HSE&C strategy, policies and programs

Acts as Castrol entity person responsible for aviation (EPRA).

Facilitates the Castrol networks for driving safety.

Delivers leadership & strategic direction for Entity transportation activities in full conformance of relevant GDPs. Support for risk assessments, mentor and driving co proficiency development.

Maintains and implements Castrol driving safety policy, Castrol Powered Equipment procedure and the supporting mentorship, tools (e.g. SMART app, field inspection protocols) and procedures and provide technical advice in a clear, easy to understand and result way.

Provides assurance of safe transportation, aligned with bp sustainability aims.

Handles a Marine assurance programme for ship-shore interface of owned and operated marine facilities and barging activities, including scheduling and execution of inspections. Ensuring all risk barrier actions are collected in RAT and led to successful conclusion.

Clears users for marine vetting and clearance (V&C) and marine terminal safety to transfer good HSE&C practices and drive lessons learned.

Maintain and coordinate the implementation of Castrol marine operations safety procedures, mentorship and tools (e.g. CLEAR) by working with bp Shipping team, typically the V&C team, and Castrol logistics team in charge of marine product supply.

Handle and support Castrol business on aviation related matters such as air travel of staff under bp Travel Policy and contracting aircraft service providers working closely with bp group aviation authorities.

Supports emergency response, incident investigation and reporting, on marine activity, and transportation related incidents.

Drive delivery of the OMS Performance Improvement Cycle (PIC) and support leaders on implementation of action plans to achieve and maintain OMS conformance.

Drive consistency by setting global standards of OMS SEs, providing mentorship within Castrol as to “what good looks like” and maintaining relevant content in Castrol OMS ONLINE.

Builds and maintains interpersonal capabilities in Castrol for implementing group and regulatory HSE&C requirements and HSE&C risk barriers relating to aviation, road-transportation, powered equipment, rail & marine operations through training, mentoring, interpreting and coaching programmes at global, PU and site levels

Supports capability of roles within Castrol, including the development, delivery of relevant OMS training, interventions and materials.

Identifies and shares standard processes and findings across Castrol, influencing PUs, functions to ensure consistency.

Use the 5-step interpersonal learning process to lead opportunities to learn.

Provides input or approves deviations from the Castrol local operating management system (LOMS).

Develops, maintains designated OMS SE risk barriers, self-verification protocols and processes

Develops and maintains specific plans, policies, processes, systems and tools to enable appropriate implementation in Castrol​

Analyses trends, provides feedback and creates proactive action plans based on self-verification, audits, incidents, observations, leading and lagging metrics etc.

Provide input actively to the risk process to ensure the risk assessment (scenario, ranking and barriers) pertinent to aviation, road transportation, PME, rail and marine operations in Castrol is adequate, fit for purpose and conforming to bp and Castrol requirements.

Monitors OMS conformance (for designated SE) assists with compliance to Castrol LOMS, BP GDPs, and Castrol policies/procedures and supports closure of actions.

Understands the clauses in the Castrol’s external standards (e.g. ISO9001 / ISO14001 / ISO45001 / IATF16949, etc.) relating to their SE, and enables Castrol and its sites to conform with these standards.

Castrol’s key point of contact with other bp teams (e.g. Central HSE&C, SME, relevant networks) and partners for their SE.

Experience and Qualifications

University degree, preferably in a technical field.

Formal health, safety, environmental or sustainability qualification (e.g. NEBOSH diploma) or graduate degree desirable

12 to 15 years of core proven experience

Skills & Competencies

Proven experience in health, safety, environmental or sustainability or operational roles with meaningful relevant accountabilities; transportation, aviation, marine activities.

Deep knowledge on health, safety, environmental or sustainability management systems within an international brand marketing business environment, including knowledge of the external driven environment.

Proven track record to think both operationally and strategically.

Digital tool experience and competent use of Microsoft applications (e.g. Power BI, Excel, Word, etc.) and ability to navigate different platforms desirable.

Ability to translate technical knowledge into pragmatic purpose advice and support

Strong interpersonal skills with ability to influence

Strong written and spoken communication skills and fluent in English

Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment in a variety of situations.

Agile and adaptable attitude

Excellent and demonstrable interpersonal, communication (oral and written), leadership and team-working skills.

Self-motivated, proactive, self-starter.

Shift time: 11:30 am to 8:30 pm IST

You will work with

Global HSE&C, bp & Castrol subject matter experts (SMEs), Regional Performance Units HSE&C, local business and manufacturing sites HSE&C teams.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

