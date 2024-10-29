Transportation and Order Mgmt Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Manage and ensure all transportation operations are compliance with BP group standard, country and local legal rules and regulations. And to provide qualified service on transportation with efficient cost in control.

Lead the centralized JDE order operation team and setup effective management and governance process for central team.

Key Accountabilities:

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) to ensure safe execution of the contracted work for each contract throughout the lifetime of the contract in terms of OMS 2.5 Working with Contractor requirements.

As the owner of transportation operation within the area of accountability, ensuring all activities, products and services are appropriately documented to allow for regulatory applicability to be captured in terms of OMS 7.1 Regulatory Compliance requirements, and including the following action completion.

In terms of OMS 3.1 Risk Assessment requirements to manage risks and implement risk reduction measures to keep transportation operations safe, compliant and reliable, and to continuously improving performance.

Ensure transportation operations to meet quality control request, and fully comply product quality standards requirements.

Evaluate supplier performance at defined intervals to provide feedback, lessons learned and continuous improvement, and engage with suppliers to enhance their competency to meet our operation requirements from offering solution.

Work with DRP team to ensure production plan, replenishment plan to schedule transportation capability.

Manage suppliers to achieve transportation schedule adherence and further to deliver order fulfilment IFOT.

Maintain high-precision transportation operation management model with strong IT technology to ensure sustainable development.

Set up standardized order management process and be the gatekeeper on external and internal SLA on order management.

Set up quick response process for urgent order tracking and quick service requirement change initialled by external or internal customer.

Provide JDE data report on related KPIs on regular basis or on demand

Lead JDE operation for Order Control Tower and monitor JDE performance and support JDE related project testing and MOC.

Drive the transportation route optimization and order management efficiency improvement to achieve both service level and cost benefit

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, international trading, logistics, or a related field, advanced degree preferred

Experience

A minimum of 7 years of experience with supply chain management preferably in logistics operations.

In-depth understanding of logistics process/system etc

Transportation network study and footprint change management experience.

Complete understanding of transportation operation management and associates performance metrics

Good communication skills including self-confidence and resilience.

Partnership and teamwork.

High-class sense of proactive thinking.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects and deliver results on time and within budget.

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.