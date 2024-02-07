Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Travel & Expenses Lead

The myExpenses Travel and Expenses Lead is accountable for the delivery of the myExpenses solution

(template & data control) ensuring quality and accurate System Administration.

The job role is accountable for myExpenses program's system (Concur) management activities including Tier

2 process and end user support and data management (inbound and outbound) ensuring accurate and quality

master data, table maintenance remedy governance, relationship management with I&E and other technical

functions.

This role also acts as a focal point for US users and US specific issues; and supports very particular

configuration and process related issues, such as US payroll reconciliation efforts, US BDC clearance etc.

In this role You will:

First point of contact for Local Coordinators, Concur Service Administrator, Citibank Operations, the bp I&E Help Desk and Tier 2 support models

Responsible for performing the Expense Master Data Set up, which includes coordinating with the relevant parties to ensure data is consistent across multiple systems including maintenance of custom Expense tables in the bp landscape.

Ticket Management - Raise SNOW ticket (where required), analyse and triage the ticket to relevant queues and monitor all issues/bugs raised for myExpenses until closure.

Liaise with the GBS P2P Template Team (owners of the myExpenses process and template) team for any changes to myExpenses process and configuration. This includes tax changes.

Deployment of the approved changes to myExpenses

Accountable for the standardized built-in system controls are operated and maintained rigorously - including access governance)

Accountable for tracking and resolution of Concur technical service levels, managing any gaps and reporting them in the appropriate governance forum

Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant projects to support the defined targets, to ensure the future silent running for the relevant process, quality management and control

Accountable for application upgrades /enhancements are driven in a timely and efficient manner, working in collaboration with the I&E application manager, deployments of the system in new locations are managed effectively

Liaise with System teams to schedule data feeds, both in and out of myExpenses

Act an SPA for the Business superusers, myExpenses Operations, Card and Governance (in data / data management queries) and Systems teams which are responsible for providing or extracting data through any of the myExpenses system’s interfaces.

Take an innovative approach to support and deploy continuous process improvement initiatives (including master & transactional data)

Accountable for relevant intranet site includes updates and relevant Concur content

Acts as a focal point for US users and US specific issues; and supports very particular configuration and process related issues, such as US payroll reconciliation efforts, US BDC clearance etc.

Builds and maintains relationship with expense management tool vendor

Able to substitute the bp myExpenses Solution manager when needed

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant fields.

Relevant up to 7 years experience in related area

Strong systems mind-set, experience with Concur or other Expense management tool (+ exam of the

given tool is an advantage)

• Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in a business, BPO or similar environment

• Experience supporting and implementing I&E related strategic plans across a team

• Experience in working with multi-functional teams, preferably in a global business shared service center

(GBS), using best practice techniques including work efficiency management

• Project management and organizational change experience in a multi-national environment, preferably in

a systems related environment

• End-to-end Travel and Expenses process experience gained in an GBS environment is an advantage

• Excellent written/oral communication in English

Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders

Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication, and interpersonal skills

Great team player

Partially covering US so preferably willing to cover US hours

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



