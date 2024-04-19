This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

TRAVEL AND MEETINGS PROGRAMME LEAD (UK/EMEA)

In this role You will:

Manage day to day operations of the travel/meeting/event programmes, including direct oversight of the managed service providers (MSP) to drive a good user experience.

Support delivery of company business and functional strategies through advising, educating, and influencing on a wide range of travel/meeting/event related issues.

Provide proactive support to end users through providing quick resolution to end to end programme queries encompassing processes, strategies, systems and the organization.

Build strong internal stakeholder relationships through supporting cross functional teams that address and resolve complex issues.

Develop and deploy programme management training and awareness sessions supporting existing needs and new initiatives.

Act as SME to lead key delivery initiatives including new country and business unit implementations and strategic deployments.

Identify opportunities to improve operations and processes through running improvement and innovation initiatives.

Monitor and measure effectiveness of day-to-day MSP performance, interfacing back to bp’s internal businesses and stakeholders.

Develop and own working relationships with users across the wider bp businesses.

Provide support during UK/EMEA working hours.

Provide back-up coverage for the Contingent Workforce Programme as needed.

What You need to be successful:

BSc degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience

Minimum 4 years-experience in a business travel management role

Fluency in English

Strong project management and problem-solving skills

Experience in delivering communication and change management plans and campaigns.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment across different time-zones.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Resilient and experienced in working in a complex multi-faceted environment.

Skilled in delivering customer service and resolving escalations.

Proven experience in working through crisis situations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



