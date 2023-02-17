Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Treasury Advisor



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Ensure controls and compliance with BP, legal and regulatory requirements applying to the department’s activity like the Downstream Credit Policy, Cash & Banking Guide, QMS/EMS Policy etc.

Advise the C&B Operations team towards delivering and maintaining a high level of performance

Work together with Group Treasury by building strong partnership and concept of one C&B Hub as per GBS Strategy, and bring further value to BP as a Group.

Responsible for building and sustaining functional and business specific regional relationships under the GBS stakeholder management framework

Accountable for controlling and monitoring of KPI’s, Bank fees related to Cash & Banking /Treasury providing accurate and timely reporting of management information.

Ensure Monthly and Quartely reporting activities are perfomed in an accutate manner within the assigned deadlines

Drive and contributes to the standardizations of Cash & Banking processes accross regions

Look into Continuous Improvement process for Payables, Receivable and Cash and Bank Active involvement in any Cash Management, C&B strategic, operations or system related projects

What You will need to be successful:

8+ years of experience in general business relationship management and treasury, financial accounting, accounts receivable, cash application operations in an international environment

Cash management background gained in banking, financial services, or a blue-chip corporate credit environment

Experience dealing/working with treasury, cash management or finance department

Relevant systems knowledge –SAP or any treasury related

Srong Language and Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Preferably any additional ACT accepted cerificate or equvivalent Master degree in Treasury Management/ Accounting / Finance

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested