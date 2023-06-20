Treasury Analyst

Job summary

Job Description Summary We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description SummaryWe are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join Our Team as a

Treasury Analyst

Customer teams are taking care of sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, credit assessment, pricing, service request management, and supply chain management activities.



The Treasury Senior Analyst is accountable for the application of the Economic Evaluation Methodology, Corporate Structuring & Internal Funding, Group Funding, Cash & Banking, Financial Risk Management, Insurance, Financial Institutions Credit Risk Management, Banking Relationships and Group Pensions Assets Management.



In this role you will:

Perform user and role setup, maintenance and removal activities in BP’s partner banking systems; acts as first point of contact for any queries related to the process.

Play a key role in ensuring only authorized people can execute payment transactions on behalf of BP.

Perform maintenance services in a timely and accurate manner as required throughout the day. Prompt and accurate data maintenance in Treasury systems, ensuring necessary controls are adhered to.

Assist the Team Lead/Manager to meet the SLAs

Accountable for resolving queries with Treasury departments.

Understand the role risk profile and, identify and mitigate operational risk issues. Gain an awareness of the causes of risk in each function through the deal life cycle.

Assist with documentation of business processes which meet the requirements of the standardisation and simplification of the process models employed to support business.

Participate in and support ad hoc projects as required.



What You will need to be successful:

At least 3 years of experience in Cash and Banking, Treasury, Accounts Receivable, Cash Application, Accounts Payable or other related area in bank or multinational environment

Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance, Accounting or related field

Strong business English

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Good analytical skills

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.