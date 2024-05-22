Treasury Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

o Bank account management:

o Support the Analyst in opening, closing & amending of bank accounts.

o Support and escalation point in signature updates.

o POA (power of attorney) setups

o Bank guarantee administration

o Keep update accounts in BAM (bank account management) system.

o Security officer activities:

o Support the Analyst in management the accesses on bank account of the business and operation users.

o Keep updated the access controls on quarterly basis.

o Payment query resolution:

o Be responsible for researching and resolving problems, share resolution within the team.

o Finding the reasons of the rejections

o Ensure delivery of critical requests

o Collaborate closely with the bank and treasury on any fund rejection.

o Perform bank reconciliations and ensure all unreconciled items are addressed to GBS Pune Team and follow up until the problem is resolved.

o Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

o Knowledge of IT systems connections.

o Superuser/Administrator knowledge in Specific DTO Systems.

o Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

o Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

o MS Office experience

o Build strong working relationship with other functions.

o Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

o Good analytical skills 8+years of expereince

o Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage and maintain good relationships with key stakeholders.

o Build strong working relationship with other functions.

o Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus.

o Able to consistently review and adapt approach to meet changing requirements.

o MS Office experience

o Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.